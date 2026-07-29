Psuedotumor Cerebri

Hi, I suffer with a rare brain disease. Which causes me to have flare ups, memory loss, blurred vision and it makes me miss work a lot. I was diagnosed in 2022. Since having this disease. I have to take of work constantly, in therapy. I lose sleep at night because I’m scared or afraid that I won’t wake up. With the lack of income it has caused me to no be able to go to work and pay the bills for my 4 children. This will help me to get by. I need to go to the doctor but can’t afford to right now. Just recently about a couple of weeks ago my who right side went numb causing me to be hospitalized. I was told that it was a mini stroke caused by a hemiplegic migraines. I have decided to take the doctors recommendation and get a VP shunt that will have out of work for about 6 wks