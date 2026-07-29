My name is Ruthann 53 mother of 2 in college and the costs are insane for my part of out of pocket even with federal loans. I have been diagnosed with 2 brain tumors and have completed radiation to the brain 2 times and not permitted any more treatments. THE TUMORS have made me deaf in my left ear and my balance is as if like drunk walking because senses are so off. I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 22 which is a constant battle as well. I am currently working 2 jobs and looking for a third for part time to just keep my head above water. I try to stay positive for my boys and take 1 day at a time but at times to much is to much.