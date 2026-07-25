Brain Battle 250 promotion

Brain Battle 250 (America's Fight for Freedom) is a book that illustrates the attack on our middle class and the free world from angles that few understand. The author inherited handwritten reports of 28 years of Rockefeller manipulation, prompting him to take the red pill, and write this compelling, current event-centric expose'.





A 95,000 word, 420 page PDF that exposes the deep state activity that is all around, is available via PDF (FOR FREE) upon request. Those who wish to help promote, after reading it, would receive book copy.





The left's vicious attack of Biblical truth is explained. Conspiracy theories are proven. 15 years of input from George Soros close friend, connections with Elon and Mejorkas, CNN, Google, on and on.





Replete with neurological explanation of how the death cult has amplified TDS and rendered the left unhinged, this book was written for anyone who doubts that deep State, elite rich globalist TAKERS are vying for complete world control, while dismantling the American dream, (and killing billions of people in the process). Souls are at stake. Brain Battle 250 is a must share. . . for midterms, and beyond.



