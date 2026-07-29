Bradley Family

Hello my name is Felicia Bradley I am a Harvard University college grad my son whose name is Brandon Bradley he is as well he's graduated 9th grade Harvard academically we have been displaced from each other and the support is primarily spoken for a low I would like to create a campaign where they support the women who are in fact and a dangerous situation if they were to place their kid first I am located in the North shore Channelview area and I have different businesses that I own the people here love me finally and they are awesome my son is on the other side of town for me and work is not really easy to come by especially one with labor of pay I normally receive gifts and charitables as I've always received due to my student loan debt but I do hear from home I am a teacher's aide all my students have passed and they love me so much and they always yell out there Windows hi Ms Bradley we love you it would mean the most to my students as well as my son if y'all can help my dream come true.