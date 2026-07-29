Braces for my son

"Small action, big impact. ❤️ Good day everyone I am reaching out in this way as a parent who is trying to help my son. Unfortunately I am in no financial position to fully support this procedure that he needs done and this is why I started this campaign for him. If you are unable to donate financially I ask that you kindly share this campaign. Thank you sincerely 🌹 https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/braces-for-my-child