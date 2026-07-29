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BP-1000: Advancing the Kingdom | Reaching Lives

Goal₦3,200,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byBaruch Omale

Fundraiser funds will be received by Baruch Omale

BP-1000: Advancing the Kingdom | Reaching Lives

BP-1000 is a strategic Kingdom initiative committed to planting 1,000 churches in 1,000 rural communities within four years while fostering sustainable social, economic, and spiritual transformation among unreached and underserved people groups.


At the heart of this vision is the conviction that the Gospel transforms not only individuals but entire communities. Therefore, BP-1000 goes beyond church planting to implement holistic interventions that address the spiritual, social, and economic realities of rural populations.


Through evangelism, disciple-making, leadership development, and indigenous missionary mobilization, the project seeks to establish thriving local churches that serve as centers of transformation and hope. These churches will become catalysts for raising godly leaders, nurturing healthy families, and advancing sustainable disciple-making movements within their communities.


In addition to spiritual outreach, BP-1000 will facilitate community-based development initiatives designed to improve quality of life and empower local residents. These interventions may include vocational skills training, youth and women empowerment programs, agricultural support initiatives, literacy and educational development, healthcare awareness campaigns, clean water and sanitation projects, livelihood enhancement programs, and other context-specific solutions that address community needs.


By equipping individuals with practical skills, creating opportunities for economic advancement, and strengthening local leadership structures, the project aims to foster self-reliant communities capable of sustaining long-term growth and development.


The vision is simple yet transformational: to see unreached communities become thriving centers of faith, hope, productivity, and Kingdom influence. Every church planted becomes more than a place of worship—it becomes a hub for discipleship, empowerment, community engagement, and lasting societal impact.


BP-1000 is an invitation to churches, organizations, businesses, and individuals to partner in a movement that will bring the Gospel to the unreached, empower communities, and establish a legacy of transformation for generations to come.


OUR GOAL:

• 1,000 Churches

• 1,000 Rural Communities

• 4 Years


OUR MISSION:

To accelerate sustainable disciple-making and church-planting movements among Unreached People Groups that transform rural communities through gospel saturation and the demonstration of the Kingdom of God.


OUR IMPACT:

Reaching the Unreached • Planting Churches • Empowering Communities • Developing Leaders • Transforming Lives

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