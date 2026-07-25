Supporting the Boye Family

On the evening of Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Christine Boye passed away following a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband Paul and three daughters. Your support will go directly towards caring for the girls.

Paul is incredibly grateful for the care they have received over the course of this journey. It was a consistent source of encouragement to Christine and continues to be a blessing and encouragement to the Boye family. Thank you for your generosity and care!