Boycott Revitalization

Our mission is long overdue.

We are building an organization that brings together 5 to 10 committed individuals from African American communities at a time, to reclaim and strategically reinvest our collective $1.2 trillion in Black spending power into our own essential, community‑based businesses.

By intentionally disassociating and replacing businesses that do not reinvest in our neighborhoods, we begin to take ownership of our economic future. This is about responsibility, accountability, and self‑determination. It is a clear statement that we are tired of being taken advantage of, overlooked, and disrespected.

This organization is more than a financial initiative—it is a movement rooted in unity, empowerment, and legacy. Together, we are renewing our commitment to the belief that “it takes a village to raise a child,” and extending that principle to building strong, sustainable communities for generations to come.

Your support helps turn this vision into action.