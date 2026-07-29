Bowling friend and companion needs help

Asking for help to relieve some financial hardships for a friend/bowler in Houston, TX. I am keeping his name out but he was pretty big in the bowling scene for a minute and is struggling with health and financial issues. At the moment he is not able to work due to transportation issues and health. His mother is in need of dialysis weekly and he is her person. Any help is very much appreciated. Life keeps lifing and we sometimes need a little help from our friends. Thank you so much. Prayer is appreciated as well.