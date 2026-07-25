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Reach kids before the traffickers do

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$39,211 USD

Fundraiser created byDiana Scimone

Fundraiser funds will be received by Born to Fly International, Inc.

Reach kids before the traffickers do

An animated film for kids that prevents child trafficking before it starts


The problem: Traffickers target children by pretending to be friends online and in real life. Most trafficked kids aren’t abducted—they’re recruited, manipulated, and deceived.


The solution: Reach kids before the traffickers do—so they never get trafficked in the first place.


At Born2Fly, we believe it's possible to stop exploitation before it ever begins. That's been our sole focus since we began fighting child trafficking in 2003. Our story-based prevention program has reached millions of children before the traffickers do—in 65 countries all over the world.


Now we want to take that prevention message even further: by creating a feature-length animated film for children based on that same story.


It’s the tale of Blossom, a caterpillar who lives in a world where everyone forgot they were born to be butterflies. In her quest to fly, Blossom must learn to tell a true friend from a dream thief.


As children follow Blossom's journey, they learn powerful lessons about:

  1. self-worth
  2. safe relationships
  3. wise choices
  4. perseverance
  5. and the courage to pursue their dreams


The vision for Born2Fly began in 2001 when journalist Diana Scimone was on assignment in Mumbai, India, and saw cages that held little girls imprisoned by traffickers. She couldn't stop thinking about what she'd seen. She eventually left her journalism career to launch Born2Fly International with one mission: Reach kids before the traffickers do.


Today, Born2Fly partners with more than 1,000 schools, churches, NGOs, and community organizations in 65 countries who teach our free story-based trafficking-prevention program to their children.


Now we want to take that message even further.


We have the program.

We have the story.

We have the global delivery network of partners all over the world.

We have the script.


We’re ready for animation and production—and we invite you to be part of the team that takes Born2Fly's story-based prevention program and:


  1. Turns it into a feature-length animated film for kids.
  2. Streams it free online so kids anywhere in the world can watch it in their own language.


Your gift helps cover animation and production costs to get this film made—and thanks to a matching grant from long-time supporters, every dollar you give is doubled up to the match amount. Born2Fly is a 501c3 non-profit organization so your gift is tax-deductible in the US.


If child trafficking makes you angry...if you’ve felt helpless to stop it...there is something significant you can do about it:


Be part of the team that brings this film to life.


And together we'll reach millions more children

all over the world before the traffickers do.

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