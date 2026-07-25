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Born to Sparkle, Built to Lead

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKorynthian Jones

Born to Sparkle, Built to Lead

Investing in Kinsley’s journey to Nationals means supporting a dedicated young leader who embodies her official motto: "Born to Sparkle, Built to Lead."

Here is the fully tailored, emotionally resonant purpose for your fundraiser.

🌟 Born to Sparkle, Built to Lead: Help Kinsley Shine at NAM Nationals!

Our Purpose

We are raising funds to send Kinsley to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the prestigious National American Miss (NAM) National Pageant as a Junior Pre-Teen. This fundraiser ensures Kinsley can step onto the national stage, amplify her voice, and realize that she is truly capable of achieving any goal she sets her heart on.

The Journey That Brought Us Here

Kinsley’s journey to Nationals is a testament to her hard work, creativity, and unique spirit. At her recent state competition, she truly sparkled, proving her dedication by earning national qualification through two incredible achievements:

  1. 1st Runner-Up in the Aspiring Author Contest – celebrating her voice, creativity, and love for storytelling.
  2. 3rd Runner-Up in the Photogenic Contest – capturing her bright personality and inner beauty.

These honors proved that Kinsley is not just a competitor, but a natural leader. Competing at the national level involves significant financial commitments. Your generous support will directly cover her national sponsor fees, travel to Orlando, pageant wardrobe, and event tuition.

The Impact of Your Sponsorship (Benefits of a NAM Sponsor)

National American Miss is a premier youth development program centered on growing life skills, public speaking, and real-world confidence. When you sponsor Kinsley, you are actively investing in the future of a talented young changemaker.

  1. ✨ Empowering a Future Leader: Your contribution provides Kinsley with invaluable training in interview skills, stage presence, and community service that will shape her life forever.
  2. 👤 Tax-Deductible Advertising: For business owners, your sponsorship can be written off as a legitimate, 100% tax-deductible advertising expense.
  3. 📖 National Visibility: Your name or business logo will be prominently featured in the official National Program Book, putting your brand in front of thousands of families and business leaders nationwide.
  4. 🎖️ Community Pride: Businesses gain positive exposure as proud champions of youth excellence, education, and female empowerment.

It takes a village to raise a leader, and we are so grateful to have you in ours. Thank you for believing in Kinsley and helping her show the world that she was truly born to sparkle and built to lead!


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