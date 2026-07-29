Born Different,Beaten Down,But Ready to Stand:Help

My Story: Surviving the Darkness

My name is Pavel Klusoň, I am 35 years old, and I am writing this because I refuse to give up, even though I am currently at rock bottom. Today, I live with my mother and brother in very poor conditions. I am unemployed, struggling to survive, and trying to heal from a past that felt like a never-ending nightmare.

I was born different—with a cleft palate. Growing up, my face made me an easy target. School wasn't a safe place for me; I faced severe, cruel bullying every single day. I was completely alone, with no one to turn to. Out of desperation and fear, I started skipping school just to escape the torment, which eventually led to me dropping out with only a basic education.

But the worst part wasn't school. It was home.

My father was a severe alcoholic. My childhood memories aren't of toys or warmth; they are of violence. He regularly beat me, my brother, and my mother. We lived in absolute terror. I remember the constant fear of just sitting at the dinner table, where a simple mistake meant getting hit in the face with a heavy spoon. We were silenced by fear.

A Hard Worker Looking for a Break

Despite the trauma and lack of higher education, I have never been afraid of hard work. I know what it means to sweat, to do heavy manual labor, and to work with my hands. I have held regular jobs and I want to work.

However, life hasn't been easy. The mental scars sometimes became too heavy to bear, leading me to leave certain jobs when my mental health collapsed. In other jobs, I was laid off due to company downsizing. Right now, the job market is tough, and despite my best efforts, I cannot find employment. I feel stuck in a cycle of poverty, and it breaks my heart that I can barely afford to pay my mom for rent and basic food.

My Dream: Creating My Own Path

I don't just want a handout; I want a future. Throughout all this pain, I have developed a passion and ideas for my own internet show. I want to create content, share my story, entertain people, and prove that even someone who was born "different" and beaten down can build something meaningful.

To make this happen, I need a helping hand to get through this dark period and launch my project.

Your donations will be used for:

Survival & Stability: Covering immediate living expenses, rent for my mother, and basic food so we don't lose our home.

The Future: Purchasing basic equipment (a reliable computer, camera, and microphone) to finally start my online show and become self-sufficient.

Thank You For Believing in Me

I have spent 35 years feeling like a shadow, living in fear and poverty. I am ready to sweat, learn, and fight for a better life. If you have the means to support me—whether it is $5 or more—you aren't just giving me money. You are giving me hope, dignity, and a chance to prove that my past does not define my future.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and God bless you.