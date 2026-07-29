Support for Boris and His Mother

My name is Boris Shabelnikov.

More than three years ago, after the beginning of the partial mobilization in the Russian Federation on September 22, 2022, due to extremely difficult life circumstances, I was forced to leave Russia. My mother — the only close person I have — suffers from serious health problems. For many years, despite her objectively severe condition, she was not officially granted disability status for various reasons, including circumstances related to corruption within the system. I repeatedly insisted on resolving this issue and tried to obtain for her a lawful status, as well as the necessary medical and social support.

With the start of partial mobilization, the situation became especially acute and alarming: the issue of obtaining disability status for my mother became vitally important, yet it continued to be delayed and effectively remained unresolved. Realizing the vulnerability of our situation and being unable to protect either her health or our safety, I made a difficult but necessary decision to leave Russia. Some time after my departure, acquaintances and compassionate people helped bring my mother to Georgia so that she could be with me and remain in relative safety.

In Russia, I had the grace to serve in the Church as a parish organist and catechist. In my heart, I also carried a deep desire to follow the path of priesthood in the Catholic Church, and I intended to enter a seminary in order to discern and pursue this vocation.

After leaving Russia, I found refuge in Georgia, where the Missionaries of Charity, the religious congregation founded by Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, fraternally welcomed me for three months in their house in Tbilisi. During that period, my mother was already with me.

During our stay in Georgia, we received support from a humanitarian project intended for people fleeing conflicts or living in extremely difficult life circumstances. This project became a great blessing for us and allowed us to survive for a certain period of time. However, over time this support came to an end, once again leaving us in a state of uncertainty.

In the hope of finding a more stable situation and receiving at least minimal social support, we attempted to settle in Serbia. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, it was not possible to obtain real social assistance there. As a result, we were forced to return to Georgia, where at present we have been temporarily provided with a place to live, for which we are deeply grateful.

Nevertheless, our situation remains extremely unstable. Even with temporary housing, the lack of a permanent income and social support makes our life extremely difficult. My mother regularly requires special medications, ongoing medical supervision and care from doctors, as well as hygiene supplies, including diapers. A significant and constant part of our expenses is the rent for housing, payment for medical services, the purchase of medicines, and covering the most basic daily needs, without which it is impossible to maintain dignified living conditions.

In order simply to survive and not fall into complete destitution, I was advised to try creating a YouTube channel, where I could publish my original songs, as well as small videos from our everyday life with my mother. The hope behind this step was to gradually gather an audience and, if God so wills, eventually reach some form of monetization, in order to have at least a minimal possibility of sustaining our existence.

At present, I have been running this YouTube channel for about six months; however, the number of subscribers remains very small. With great difficulty, I also managed to create a Patreon page, through which I hoped to find people willing to support us on a regular basis. At the moment, only one person has subscribed. The minimum monthly contribution on Patreon begins at five US dollars.

I still do not lose hope that there may be compassionate and responsive hearts who will be willing to respond to our situation even in such a modest way, so that we might form at least a minimal financial foundation and simply continue to live with human dignity.

Therefore, with an open heart and a spirit of service, I humbly turn to you: if anywhere — in Europe or elsewhere — there exists an opportunity to receive me as a volunteer in service to people with disabilities, the elderly, or those living in difficult life circumstances, or within a context of missionary activity, religious life, or pastoral service, I would be deeply grateful for such an opportunity and for the chance to dedicate myself to this service.

At the same time, if there are kind and compassionate people who are able to respond to our situation through prayer, moral support, or financial assistance, I humbly ask you to consider this form of help as well. Below I provide links and contact details through which it is possible to contact me, to see our story and daily life, and to offer support.

SUPPORT / DONATIONS

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/c/BorisMama

Donations ( KeepZ):

https://tiny.keepz.me/5xksfm9v

YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@BorisShabelnikov

CONTACTS

Telegram:

https://t.me/borisimama

Threads:





Email:

borisshabelnikov@gmail.com





+995 599 018 166

Any support, even the smallest, helps us to cover basic living needs — rent, medications, medical care, and everyday necessities — and to continue our life with human dignity.

I am ready to consider any proposals with obedience and gratitude and to provide all necessary documentation.

With profound respect and Christian hope,

Boris Shabelnikov



















































































































































































































































































