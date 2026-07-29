Borehole for Amenechenu Community, Nigeria

I'm raising funds to help the community of Amenechenu in Ehalomuna sink a borehole. Right now, people here have no access to good drinking water. Water-borne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, and cholera are widespread in the community.





The lack of clean water is slowing our missionary work here. Many people attribute these illnesses to spiritual causes, but access to safe drinking water would make an immediate difference in their health and daily lives.





Your support would help us bring clean water to Amenechenu and allow the gospel to prosper in this land. Thank you for standing with this community.