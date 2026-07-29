Boots on the Ground

Where do I begin? Where did it all begin? Who knows what? I am sure i am completely unsure about all of it, but my heart tells me somehow everyone knows that their story matters and that it all comes back to our father God. In my own personal experience I have found Jesus Christ to be my Lord and Savior and He is the one that I have chosen to give my entire life and my entire heart to first and foremost. However, I am not God nor do I claim to be, and I am not Jesus or can I save anyone else's soul (He already came and I believe He has done that for all of us so thank GOD for that!!), but I do believe as what I call having a God (a Heavenly Father) helps all of us to connect regardless of religion, race, color, creed or any political stance....I have always proclaimed my own belief that faith is a house with many rooms...I believe that God sees our hearts and that He knows each of us intimately and that our personal relationship with Him is between HIM and US INDIVIDUALLY...I am not here to judge who is "right" or "wrong" when it comes to sects. That is up to YOU. That is the beauty of our country in my opinion because we have the beauty of freedom of religion-praise GOD!!!





My personal life has always been on a trajectory directly aiming me at God. I was born on October 6, 1984 at approximately 5:46 AM to a loving couple who were both were raised to love God in different ways but who never really learned to love Him as ONE but that didn't stop them from baptizing me as a Pentacostal. My whole life my melting pot of a family (whom were descendants from Germany and Italy on my father's side and Dutch, Native American and English on my mother's side) existed in harmony--but no they didn't. They were all over the place, but somehow we existed and we all loved one another. My mother's family was extremely spread out all over the United States so we didn't really get to see them much, but my father's family was right there locally in the Midwest farmland nestled in and around Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. My grandmother Anita Mason was truly the epitome of a monarch in our Italian-German family, and she kept us all together and prayed for us and with us and instilled in me a love for God that she used to explain in her own words as an incomprehensible love that exceeded all understanding. She once told me that when she was brought to the country by her Italian native father Pietro Oliviero (who was in the Italian Calvary when he was younger) that her and her sister were raised by Sister's in the Catholic church because her father was too poor to raise them but he had done the most important part which was to successfully get his daughter's to the wonderful United States and then placed them in God's care since he trusted in people and in God and he knew they were going to be safe with them. He was right! Though it must have been very difficult for all of them, my grandmother grew to love God so much that she told me one evening on her back patio (in her elderly age when dementia was starting to settle in) that i must love God and that she loved Him SO MUCH as a little girl in the Catholic all girls school that she wished he would "take her away and just let her be with him forever" so she wouldn't have to feel the weight of the pain in this world...eventually, she grew up or her father made enough money (I cannot be certain of the rest of the story because she has since passed away) to get her out of there and her story continued as did her father Pietro's. I do know that she eventually met a German farmer named Carl who was my grandfather, and they had three children and the middle child was a son named that they named Theodore Gillespie Yowell (who would one day become my father and who was named this because it was a family name but also because my Nona thought it would make the perfect "president's name" lol).





I am only letting you all in on these private facts about my family to explain a bit of my background as to sort of tie us all togeher in a way. You see, we're all tied together here on this earth in some way or another. We're all a part of a melting pot and we all come from different backgrounds and ethnicities and creeds or religions or stories or whatever. We are all connected by many things. LOVE. Love connects us ALL. In my opinion, LOVE endures ALL. LOVE IS A UNIVERSAL THEME AND END GOAL AND FOCUS OF ALL RELIGION, DENOMINATION, ETC...i think as a society we have all forgotten that. I have seen so much hatred, intolerance, ignorance, pain, injustice, inequality, inequity, and persecution that comes from all of us simply choosing hate or indifference of "I am right" and " You are wrong" over "You might be right...i choose love..." for self preservation or for one's own beliefs of God or humanity or whatever. I have also been guilty of this in my life, but today I live for GOD first, and LOVE second. But really, I believe that GOD IS LOVE, and LOVE IS GOD.





So, my mission began one day, and I cant possibly put a finger on what exact day it started but I know that it started a long time ago but also recently in my life. Becoming homeless, starting on May 5, 2026 with my boyfriend at the time and then me stepping out and walking away from the pain and standing on Christ and the Lord alone to guide me and using the gift of discernment that I have used my whole life to guide me, that has been prophesied over me, and such a gift to me--to guide me into situations which were extremely dangerous and terrifying but t

GOD'S LOVE AND PROTECTION and my discernment and the people of this earth--whether homeless, rich, poor, white, black, Indian, Hispanic, doctors, police officers, or just humans male or female were placed in my life and taught me lessons I will never forget.





It is my lifelong mission now to evangelize and to share my story about the most amazing neverending love and peace and power of the Lord can bring.





I am asking for donations and fundraising right now to help me to bring my best friend home to be Boots on the Ground with me here in Mississippi with his family. Every sent would not only fund setting God's plan into action, setting up a rehabilitation center to help addicts and alcoholics to not only recover, but to grow and be set up with not only hope for a future but resources to do so. It may start out small, but this is how anything good starts--humbly and with prayer but with the people and God. We believe with God and love at the center--anything is possible. I have many dreams including setting up a safe home for homeless or pregnant women and even fearful teenagers with nowhere to go that would like to keep their babies that would like to options for adoption versus the alternative--again all dreams but I believe one step at a time starts things into motion and $2,000,000 is a good goal to begin with.





I am open to emails and personal testimonies as well! Im not expecting this to "catch fire" or "blow up" but I am making it public for people to share. There is more to this story as everyone can each say the same individually I am sure. God bless you, your family, and thank you for every single penny. Every penny matters. Thank you.