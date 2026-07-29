Boots bows and brave hearts

My sweet 4-year-old niece, Wrenley, is fighting the biggest battle of her young life — kidney failure.





What started as a normal childhood quickly turned into a long hospital stay with no discharge date as of now, painful treatments, medications, and uncertainty no family is ever prepared for. Despite everything, Wrenley continues to smile and show incredible strength every single day.





Right now, she will need ongoing medical care, treatments, and possibly a kidney transplant. The emotional and financial burden on my sister Talycia, Wrenleys mom has become overwhelming. Between staying full time at the hospital, missed work, and medical bills, she is struggling to keep up while focusing on what matters most — helping her child heal.





We are asking for help from our community, friends, and anyone willing to support Wrenley during this difficult journey. No donation is too small, and every share helps us get closer to giving our little one the care and future they deserve.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, love, and support as we continue this fight together.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with Wrenley and our family during the hardest time of our lives.