Boos Surgery

My sweet boy Boo is only 5 years old and truly my absolute best friend. He has been by my side through some of the hardest moments of my life and has been my comfort, my constant, and my family through it all.





Recently, we found out Boo has a mast cell tumor on his leg that needs to be surgically removed and tested. As many pet owners know, veterinary care and surgery costs add up very quickly, and the estimated cost for his treatment is around $5,000.





Boo is the happiest little guy and loves car rides, camping, swimming, and honestly anything outdoors. He deserves so many more adventures and memories, and I will do absolutely anything to give him the care he needs.





I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help, but if you are able to donate, share, or even keep Boo in your thoughts, it would mean more to me than words can say. Every single bit of support helps us get one step closer to his surgery and recovery.





Thank you for loving my boy with me. ❤️



