Boos pelvis medical bills

Our cat boo got out and ended up falling off the window trying to get back in from the thunderstorm and people lighting off fireworks and fell and broke her pelvis.. she fell and crawled and hide under the siding of the house and was stuck there for 7 days till finally we found her... she was skin and bones and taken to the emergency vet which was costly but would do anything to save her,, Surgery to fix her leg is 6,000.. which as a single mom of one.. i teacher at a elementary school and don't make much., I don't have the money at the moment .. I don't usually ask for help but she's young and has been though so much at such a young age she was a foster that turned into a foster fail .. anything helps! Even a prayer would be greatly appreciated! We foster a lot and this baby being 2 years old I wanna give her a fighting chance they wanted to put her to sleep but she has come so far and $800 at the emergency vet and all her other tests came back great and she's able to still use the bathroom she could live a long happy normal life.so figure why not leave it in gods hands and do all I can for her best outcome.❤️