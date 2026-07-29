Boone Cutler Memorial

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Boone Cutler

"I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me"- Isaiah 6:8

America’s Future and the Veteran community mourn the loss of one of our own, Boone Cutler a warrior, a leader, and a faithful servant who dedicated his life to helping others.

Boone served our nation with courage, and when he returned home, he carried that mission forward by standing beside fellow soldiers in their darkest hours. As a Veteran, he became a steadfast voice for mental health, helping countless men overcome the weight of suicidal thoughts. His bravery extended beyond the battlefield- Boone gave hope, healing, and purpose to those who had nearly lost their own.

He was also a gifted writer and the co-author of several books with General Mike Flynn, offering insight and guidance in a time when our country desperately needed truth-tellers. Boone’s work, his advocacy, and his heart for others will leave an enduring legacy.

Today, Boone has gone home to be with Jesus. Left behind is his beloved wife, Malisa, his daughter Makayla, and his son Wade-who now face the heavy burden of grief and the challenges of tomorrow without the husband and father they deeply loved.

This GiveSendGo has been established in Boone’s memory to provide support for Malisa during this difficult time. Every gift, no matter the size, is a way to honor Boone’s sacrifice and legacy- and to remind Malisa that she is not alone.

Please join us in lifting Malisa up in prayer and, if you are able, making a contribution in Boone’s honor. Together, we can carry forward the mission of love, faith, and resilience that Boone so boldly lived.