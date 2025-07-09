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Books for Shikiari

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustine Haugen

Books for Shikiari

Well Child International sent a group of college students from Grand Canyon University on a mission trip to the Talamanca Mountains of Costa Rica in April. They served an indigenous people group called the Cabecar. They are one of the largest indigenous people groups in Costa Rica. The Cabecar people are traditionally polytheistic and have a rich culture and history. They live in an extremely remote area of the mountains, they are largely self sustainable. Cars cannot access their community; one can only get there by foot or ATV. Thus, the college students hiked up the mountain to reach the Cabecar. While they were there, they stayed at an elementary school for Cabecar children called Shikiari. 


I, Justine, was one of the students on that trip, and I had the privilege of helping in Shikiari’s classrooms and spending time with the elementary students. There are around fifty children ranging from about four to twelve years old. The buildings are small and have open air classrooms, which have a stunning view of the mountains. The teachers and students are very kind and generous and graciously shared their living and learning space with us. 


While I was helping in the classrooms, I saw that they did not have any books outside of classroom textbooks. When I realized this, the students were learning about the components of literature and what makes a book, yet they did not have an example. As a language arts education major, this especially saddened me, and I knew I wanted to help them. Books are not only crucial for academic development, but also social emotional learning and broadening one’s worldview and perspectives of others and their experiences, no matter the age of the reader.


I talked with the teachers of Shikiari and the employees of Well Child International to determine the types and quantities of books. First and foremost, each student will receive a children’s Bible to take home. (While missionaries have done some work in the community, there is still a long way to go, and most of the children I talked to had never heard the Gospel.) Then, different educational and “for fun” books will be purchased for classroom use, as well as a few coloring books for the preschool. The books will be purchased in Costa Rica and then transported to Shikiari. 


As little as $3 will buy a coloring book, and  $22 will purchase a Bible. A donation of any amount is welcome! Even if you cannot contribute financially, your prayers are so important and appreciated. Thank you for your thoughtful consideration. I can’t wait to see what God will do in Shikiari and the Cabecar community!

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