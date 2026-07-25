The Book of Genesis English Translation

My name is Daniel Azariah, and I am a researcher and writer in Jerusalem, Israel.



Here is the bottom line: I need your financial help to publish my translation of the Book of Genesis, and I promise that with the sales of the book, I will donate this financial help back to other worthy causes at GiveSendGo. Thus you would be loaning me the money for an extended period, with me paying this back via donations to others in need, and you will be blessed for helping not only me, but others in the future - as well as being partner with me in getting this book published ASAP GOD-willing!



I need your help (i.e. donate, share, and pray) to assist me with the required financial costs of publishing, GOD-willing, my translation and footnote commentary of the entire Book of Genesis from the ancient Hebrew to modern English after more nearly four years of work on this translation and commentary doing everything myself while simultaneously struggling to make a living to support my family, and put food on the table.



I learned hard lessons by taking the "free" route publishing with Amazon with their "free" ISBN numbers and barcodes, etc. - i.e. Amazon ends up taking 60-70% of the profit, and leaves me with so little as the creator of the work.



For this forthcoming Book of Genesis I will be choosing IngramSpark.com as a self-publisher and distributor to INCLUDE (BUT NOT LIMIT BOOK DISTRIBUTION TO) AMAZON, and thus make it available globally for bookstores and libraries to order the book:

https://www.ingramspark.com/

https://www.ingramspark.com/hubfs/downloads/user-guide.pdf



However, with IngramSpark, I must provide all the prerequisites such as ISBNs, BarCodes, QR BarCodes, Book Covers, as well as the final Book ready for publication after all writing, editing, proofreading, copyrighting, line-editing, layout, finalization, etc. has been done. Of course then there are the costs of sample books to be published and reviewed & edited which require costs of shipping for at least a few drafts to be confirmed, fixed, and finalized.



All of this costs money that I need to pay:

Here are the details:



I need to buy ISBN Numbers along with associated Regular Bar Codes:

https://www.bowker.com/en/products-services/isbn-us/

https://www.isbn.org/buy_ISBNs

https://www.myidentifiers.com/identify-protect-your-book/isbn/buy-isbn

https://www.myidentifiers.com/identify-protect-your-book/barcode



QR Bar Codes:



I am author of the revolutionary, literal, word-for-word translation of the Biblical Story of Joseph found in The Book of Genesis, as well as the forthcoming translation of the entire Book of Genesis itself.



The final chapters of the Book of Genesis have already been published (and available for free to read the digital Kindle version) on Amazon as a small book with translation and commentary as footnotes entitled, Yosef: The Story of Joseph.



http://YosefTheStoryOfJoseph.com

https://www.amazon.com/Yosef-Story-Joseph-Azariah-Translation-ebook/dp/B07F1ZW1YL

https://www.amazon.com/Yosef-Story-Joseph-Azariah-Translation/dp/1982915846/



I have finished the translation of the entire Book of Genesis, and currently am finishing up the final QA Edits of the translation with footnote commentary. The only thing that remains is to thoroughly edit the book multiple times (i.e. copyediting, proofreading, book production and finalization) which has been delayed due to a mid-life crisis and its heavy financial repercussions since 2018.



I simply do not have the upfront capital to finance all the upfront costs for the finalization and publication of my translation of the Book of Genesis. However, I do promise, with the profits from the sales of the book, to donate the same amount received from donors, to give back the equivalent amount in the future to others in need here at GiveSendGo. This will help to allow your gifts to help others in perpetuity as I pay it back in the future with profit from the sales, GOD-willing, that you make possible.







There are certain costs that I need to pay for in order to publish this book and get it to market: ISBN numbers, bar codes, QR codes, draft copies of the physical book + shipping for several final edits, book listing costs. All of this will take me about 3-6 months of full-time writing, proof-reading, editing, project management, etc.



As we live in a capitalist global economy, without the capital necessary to pay for the costs to complete production, it will not be possible for me get this to market in order to move on to complete my next Bible Research Book and/or Translation project.



If you can help me to get this published, thank you very much. Those who would like to buy the already-published book, Yosef: The Story of Joseph, can help with each purchase because I need to pay the rent, support my family, and bring food to the table in order to provide myself the available time to dedicate to these Bible Research Book projects.



Thank you very much and GOD bless you.



Daniel Azariah

DanielAzariah.com

YosefTheStoryOfJoseph.com

BookOfGenesis.org

TheBookOfGenesis.net



DanielAzariah.com



"Yosef: The Story of Joseph" - BUY THE PRINT BOOK or E-BOOK, or READ THE E-BOOK FOR FREE!

http://YosefTheStoryOfJoseph.com



SUPPORT BIBLE RESEARCH, TRANSLATIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS!

http://BookOfGenesis.org

http://TheBookOfGenesis.net



ACADEMIA.EDU:

https://independent.academia.edu/DAzariah



GOODREADS:

https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18156472.Daniel_Azariah



REDDIT:

https://www.reddit.com/user/DanielAzariah/



LINKED IN:

www.linkedin.com/in/DanielAzariah