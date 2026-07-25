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Bone Marrow Transplant Journey

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$11,070 USD

Fundraiser created byOlivia Paige

Fundraiser funds will be received by Olivia Paige

Bone Marrow Transplant Journey

Hi, my name is Olivia Paige and I’m a wife and mom of four children. 

My husband and I adopted our two youngest from foster care and I stay at home and homeschool them. Currently our family is facing a major medical event without health insurance coverage and we’re setting up this page to allow those in our lives an opportunity to pray with and for our family as well as potentially offer financial support for the bills we know are coming our way.

In October 2023, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I went through almost two years of treatment and went into remission in May of 2025. Then, in April of 2026 my doctors discovered I had a very low red blood cell count. They started testing and I was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). This is a type of blood cancer, it has the potential of becoming, but is not yet, Leukemia. With this new diagnosis I will have to travel from my home in Maine to Boston, Massachusetts to undergo and recover from a bone marrow transplant. 

This will require me to be in the hospital for at least a month for treatment and then live in the Boston area for at least another 3 months to recover. That comes with a lot of costs. Our family will need to pay for two houses for 4-6 months, whatever medical bills occur, the cost of childcare (one of our sons has complex behavioral and mental health issues and I am his constant), and the travel to and from Boston. 

We are seeking God's plan in our life for this new adventure. We would be grateful if anyone is able to partner with us financially and/or by prayers as we walk this new road.


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