Name: Bominick Donny (a parody personality)

Occupation: Professional Journalismer





"I tackle hard-hitting, investigatory work the people of Wenatchee demand. That's right, I'm pulling threads and cracking cases to bring you the latest hearsay, slander, and gossip on the most well-known church and businesses in town.





Don't worry, I also throw in random food pictures and stories of me interacting with children so that you know I'm a real and trustworthy person."





[every dollar directly supports this parody account, with the goal to righteously mock unprofessional and disingenuous "journalism" that threatens the safety of real community members]