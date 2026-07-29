Bombarded with medical debt

I recently had a triple arthrodesis and gastrocnemius recession procedure. A few days before procedure I was informed I needed to pay my estimated out of pocket costs of $3300. My husband withdrew from his 401k to make this payment. Now after surgery, I have more bills that are coming in from the surgery and then the weekly aftercare appointments. I just went back to work and currently have payment plans set up with Bronson hospital for the bills. I just received another bill for $2000.90. Financially,I can not do another payment plan. Besides the ones currently set with Bronson, I also am paying towards a court judgment from Bronson for previous bills. They will take me to court for these if not paid as well. I appreciate anything that can be contributed. I'm hoping that I can go back to my second job in a month or so to help with bills. Thank you.