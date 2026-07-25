Project: Christian Care Farm – A Safe Haven to Grow

We are Thomas and Marinka, a dedicated couple in our twenties, establishing a small-scale, Christian care farm to support children and youth (ages 6–15) with special needs, such as ADHD, ADD, and autism. We bring a unique and complementary set of skills to this mission: Thomas has a strong background working in after-school care and as a teaching assistant, alongside hands-on animal experience from his time working at Rotterdam’s famous zoo, Diergaarde Blijdorp. Marinka works closely with children every day as a swim instructor. Together, we are also deeply rooted in our faith and active in our local church, serving as coaches in youth groups and playing in the worship team.

​Guided by our faith and the Biblical principle of stewardship, we want to use our experience to provide a structured, low-stimulus environment where every child feels uniquely valued. On our farm, we will help them develop independence and confidence through hands-on care for our animals (including sheep, goats, ducks, and indoor terrariums) and working in our greenhouse and vegetable garden.

​We are personally committed to running the daily care ourselves, bringing our energy, passion, and faith directly to the farm to provide day care, specialized after-school care (BSO+), and weekend relief.

​Our Need:

We have found the perfect farm property to bring this vision to life, but we need financial support to secure the location itself. We fully realize that the purchase of this property requires a massive amount of funding. Yet, we move forward in faith, believing that if God is leading this project, He will provide and make it succeed! While our daily operational costs will be fully covered through healthcare budgets, we are looking for donors and partners to help us build this physical foundation.

​Help us build a space where vulnerable children can safely care, connect, and grow in God’s creation.