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Supporting Boedy's Dream in Education & Hockey

Goal$28,000 USD
Raised$1,625 USD

Fundraiser created byLindsey Reagan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Burke

Supporting Boedy's Dream in Education & Hockey

Hi Everyone,


We’re creating this fundraiser for Adam “Boedy” Burke, the son of our close friend Sarah Burke, who we've both known for 15+ years. Sarah did not ask us to do this – we’re doing it because if anyone deserves support and a little taken off their plate, it’s Sarah.


Boedy has been accepted to JSerra Catholic High School in California, as well as the school’s engineering program, and has earned a spot on their ice hockey team 👏– allowing him to continue pursuing his two biggest passions! 


He earned this opportunity through hard work, discipline, and a great attitude. Those who know Boedy will tell you he’s also incredibly kind and has a great sense of humor – (something he clearly gets from his mom) 😉


Boedy’s dad is active-duty military and has been deployed for months at a time for 10+ years. During those stretches, Sarah carries it all – getting Boedy to school, practices, games, and tournaments, all while she coaches cheer at Mission Viejo High School, working part-time as a hair stylist, and supporting her family with constant dedication and grace. She does it quietly, without complaint, and always puts Boedy first!


The JSerra program will provide Boedy with:

  • Elite-level hockey growth with exposure to college scouts and scholarship opportunities
  • A hands-on engineering curriculum that prepares students for college-level academics
  • Strong academic preparation and mentorship for long-term success
  • A values-based Catholic education focused on character, leadership, and service


The challenge is funding Boedy’s freshman year – $28,000 is needed by June for him to start in the fall. While he will be eligible for financial aid in future years (sophomore through senior year), this first year must be funded upfront.


Please note: Hockey-related costs for JSerra have been removed from the total amount, this campaign is strictly for tuition and academic expenses only. Funds raised will go directly towards tuition, required school fees and academic expenses only.


Any contribution, big or small, will help make this opportunity possible. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign means just as much! 


Thank you for supporting Boedy, a hardworking and humble student-athlete, as he takes this next step toward an incredible future! 


Sincerely, 

Lindsey & Kelsey 

 

Get to know more about Boedy below! 👇

Favorite hockey position to play? 🏒

“Center, I like being able to see the play positionally and take on more responsibility.”

Pre-game hype song? 🎧

Notion - The Rare Occasions

Dream college hockey team? 🎓

Boston College or Michigan State

Hardest lesson hockey has taught you so far? 💡

“Being able to adapt to new challenges not only for myself but for my teammates.”

If you could invent anything, what would it be? 🤖

“A Roomba, to pickup all of my pucks after I shoot”

Favorite subject in school right now? 📙

“American History, I like learning about our past.”

Go-to snack after practice? 🥪

“A chocolate protein shake and a PB&J.”

Cat or dog person? 🐶

DOG!

Favorite movie or TV Show right now? 📺

“Miracle on Ice – or any movie that is based off a book, like the Divergent series.”

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