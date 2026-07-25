Bodie's Fight Against Leukemia

Bodie Blankers is the sweetest almost three-year-old who was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on February 26, 2026. This has come as a huge shock to his parents, Alex and Courtney, and so many others that love him dearly. He immediately started treatment at Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and will be in the hospital through the end of the month.

This 28-day treatment is just the beginning. He has years ahead filled with more treatments, doctors visits, and medications, which can cause a large financial strain on his family. Bodie also has a little sister, Gwen, who he adores and is only six months old. Life has changed drastically for Alex and Courtney, and to relieve some of the financial burden would mean so much to them.

Any funds received will go towards his treatment over the next 3 years, as well as any of the additional expenses that come along with his care.

We all fully trust that God is in control and has Bodie in his hands, and is walking with Alex and Courtney every step of the way!





“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” Isaiah 43:2





If you'd like to keep up with updates on Bodie, please check out his CaringBridge page!

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/703cfb4e-135b-11f1-884c-db43de665bbe