Bob Row needs help!

Our very dear friend and fellow musician, Robert Leighton Row, has had some serious financial set backs pile on recently including needing (can afford) to replace their central a/c, family member with sudden on set dementia resulting is wife not being able to work much, sister passing away unexpectedly, graduations and some other large unexpected expenses and they are struggling hugely at the moment. Bob is one of the best guys we know and I hope he's not mad at me for doing this because he is a proud man but I can tell you 100% he will be so very grateful for any help that comes his families way. Right now they are dealing with just a few portable a/c units in all this stress and heat. Please help how ever you can. Thank you and God Bless.