Bob & Alex McAllen 2026

This November Alex and I have another opportunity to serve in McAllen, Texas.





This trip will be Bob's fifth and Alex's third trip to the Texas/Mexico border. We are so excited to be back after having to take last year off. This year's trip will be mainly geared towards helping with the various community ministries that the local missionaries conduct there.





Most of all, we anticipate that the continued exposure to another culture, lifestyle, and mission work will further expand my worldview and enhance our development as a Christian.





MCALLEN, TEXAS AT A GLANCE:

While WGM missionaries have been ministering to the people of McAllen, Texas, and Mexico since 1946, the idea for a community center on the border was first introduced in the 1980s. The goal of Taylor Community Center (TCC) is to reach entire families on the Texas/Mexico Border Ministries. Serving here could involve working with local immigrants, this field can stay stateside or involve crossing the border to serve with ministry partners there. TCC offers a safe haven for children and youth to hear the gospel as they participate in afterschool and summer activities. Workers at the center believe that if children and youth are reached, the likelihood of reaching entire families for Christ is greater.





Please consider giving to support this trip, but most importantly, please be sure to pray for our team!