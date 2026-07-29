Help Boaz Breathe

Boaz is one of our four precious children. He recently turned one, and for nearly his entire life—starting at just 7 weeks old—he has fought for every breath. What began as a scary hospitalization for RSV turned into a blessing in disguise, as it allowed doctors to notice the complexity of health issues he faces today.

Currently, Boaz is under the care of eight specialists in Kansas City, covering everything from his lungs and kidneys to his ability to swallow. He suffers from a severe airway disorder that causes a large portion of his left lung to collapse whenever he exhales. To keep him safe, he requires an extensive daily breathing plan and also has a G-Tube so that he can safely stay hydrated, along with a modified diet.

Although he has been through a lot in the last year, his journey is far from over. We are continuing to travel to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City frequently. Meanwhile, we are getting him ready to travel to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a week evaluation where they will evaluate him for a permanent surgical solution for his lung condition while addressing the "bar" in his throat.

As we navigate this road, the costs of frequent travel, specialized equipment, and medical gaps not covered by insurance continue to mount. If you feel led to give, your donation will go directly toward Boaz’s travel to specialists and the life-changing care he needs to breathe freely.

We understand if you are not able to donate. Our family deeply appreciates your prayers and help in sharing Boaz’s story. Thank you for walking alongside us.



