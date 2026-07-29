Boarding for Bodie and Obi

Bodie was rescued from a kill shelter, his foster mom has to have surgery, so he is going to need a place to board until we can find him a home. He is a 1-2 year old catahoula.

Obi is 7-8 year old yellow lab. He did not do well transitioning from a crate to a new home as he jumped the fence. He also needs to be boarded. Any help would be appreciated. This may be a long term situation, we are hoping not, but any amount helps in the long run.