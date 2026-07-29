Boarding expense for my two dogs

Hello,

As a teacher at Saint Peregrine Academy in Richfield, OH, I am required to attend a 14 day conference held at the beautiful Saint Mary's Academy in Saint Mary's, Kansas. I will be traveling via train to and from this July. This incredible adventure and experience is expense free, that is, travel costs will be reimbursed and there will be free room and board. Unfortunately, the cost of boarding my dogs falls on me. There is a highly rated boarding site just around the corner, literally in the same neck of the woods as I live in. The cost, per day for both my dogs, is $75, which is $1050 for the full two weeks. While I can probably scrape up enough of my own funds to pay for half the amount, it will be a real struggle to pay the entire amount. That is where I am seeking help for part of the cost from those who would like to help.

The name of the boarding facility is For the Love of Dogs in Richmond OH.