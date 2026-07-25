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BMC/CTS 1/32 Italian WWII Infantry in GRAY

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byChristian Secor

Fundraiser funds will be received by War Prints Store

BMC/CTS 1/32 Italian WWII Infantry in GRAY

CTS produced WWII Italian infantry in gray plastic, matching the standard gray used for their German allies in the same toy soldier lines, but only in limited quantities. That run is long over. Today these models are only still in production with BMC Toys in an odd light green color. The only way to get the original gray figures today second hand.


Fixing that means a fresh production run but the minimum order quantity from Victory Buy, the distributor of BMC Toys, is 960 units. That’s not a small-batch option. It’s a full production run, and it only happens if enough of us want it badly enough to fund it together.


We’re commissioning a new run of Italian infantry molded in gray plastic, matching the original CTS color standard used to keep Italian forces visually consistent with their gray-plastic German allies. Same scale, same standard, same reason CTS chose gray in the first place, just available new again instead of hunted down used.


This is a one-time production run. Once the MOQ is funded and the order goes in, that’s the batch. If it doesn’t fund, gray Italian infantry stay a secondhand-only figure.


For collectors building combined Axis forces, color consistency across national contingents matters It’s why CTS matched gray to the German standard to begin with. Right now the only way to complete that lineup is to compete for aging secondhand figures of uncertain condition. A new run means fresh, unpainted, uniform-gray Italian infantry that sit correctly alongside gray German figures without hunting eBay listings and paying collector premiums for used plastic.


This is a small niche within a small niche. It will not happen through a big manufacturer deciding it’s worth the risk. It happens if the community backs it directly.


Back this campaign to help fund the 960-unit MOQ. Contribution tiers will include sets of the finished gray Italian infantry once production completes, with figure counts scaled to contribution level. Everyone who backs the run gets first access to the figures before any public sale.


Donation Tiers


• $25 — One Set: Get one set of the new gray Italian infantry once production completes. Multiples of $25 gets you multiple sets. For example, a $100 donation will earn you four sets.

• $50+ — Priority Voice: Everything in the $25 tier, plus first priority in suggesting the next toy soldier pack we put into production.

Prefer to wait? Sets will be available afterward at full retail at warprintsstore.com at $30 plus shipping. Backing the campaign is the only way to get them at $25 shipped and the only way to have a say in what we make next.

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