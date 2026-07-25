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Blue Yonder "Virtual" Bike Ride Campaign

Goal$2,077 USD
Raised$202 USD

Fundraiser created byBarrett Robinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Blue Yonder Catholic Ministries

Blue Yonder "Virtual" Bike Ride Campaign

This year, I’m taking on one of the biggest physical and spiritual challenges of my life — a 2,077‑mile virtual bike ride along the full length of the Appalachian Trail through the Conqueror Virtual Challenge. From Georgia to Maine, I’ll be logging every mile between June 25 and November 30, riding local trails and putting in the work right here in West Virginia.


But this isn’t just a fitness goal. This ride has a mission behind it.

I’m raising $2,077 ($1 per mile) to support the work of Blue Yonder Catholic Ministries, a faith‑driven ministry serving families across Appalachia. Your support will directly fund three core areas of our work:


1. Clean Water Deliveries for Southern West Virginia

Many communities in the southern coalfields still struggle with unreliable or unsafe water. We deliver clean, bottled water to families who have no other dependable source. Your support keeps these monthly deliveries going.


2. Food Pantry Support Across All 55 West Virginia Counties

We partner with food pantries statewide — from the Eastern Panhandle to the southern coalfields — helping them stock essentials for families in need. Donations help us purchase and deliver food where it’s needed most.


3. Phase II of Our Infrasound & Water Study

Our ministry is continuing the research into environmental issues affecting Appalachian communities, including infrasound exposure and water quality concerns. This next phase will help us gather data, publish findings, and advocate for our neighbors with clarity and compassion.


This ride won’t be easy. I’m 41, getting back into shape, and feeling every mile already — but I’m committed. I believe in this mission, I believe in the people we serve, and I believe that small acts of generosity can change lives.


Raffle Entry With Every Donation

To make this fundraiser a little more fun, every $5 donated counts as one entry into our raffle. The prize will be announced on our social media page, and the winners will be selected at the end of the challenge. It’s a simple way to give back while supporting families across Appalachia.


For transparency: Blue Yonder Catholic Ministries is officially registered with the State of West Virginia as a nonprofit organization. We are currently in the process of preparing for federal 501(c)(3) status. Until that process is complete, we will keep detailed records of every donation and every purchase made with donated funds. You will see updates, photos, progress reports, and full accountability throughout the entire five‑month challenge.


If you feel led to give — whether $5, $10, $50, or more — your support will directly impact families right here in Appalachia. And if you can’t give, your prayers and encouragement mean just as much.


Thank you for standing with us. Thank you for believing in this mission. And thank you for helping me pedal all 2,077 miles with purpose. Take care and God Bless!

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