Blue Line K9

BLK9 was founded with a simple mission: to build better dogs, better handlers, and safer communities. Through professional pet dog training, police K9 training, and search and rescue services, we are committed to helping both families and public safety agencies achieve success with their canine partners.





Our team works with pet owners who want obedient, reliable family companions, law enforcement agencies seeking highly trained police K9 teams, and search and rescue handlers dedicated to locating missing persons. Every dog we train represents countless hours of instruction, hands-on work, continuing education, and specialized equipment.





As our program continues to grow, so do the costs associated with providing high-quality training and operational support. Donations will help fund training equipment, tracking and detection training aids, kennel improvements, veterinary care, safety equipment, facility upgrades, training fields, and resources needed to develop both civilian and working K9 teams.





Your support will help us:





• Expand pet dog obedience and behavior training programs for local families.

• Develop and train police K9 teams for law enforcement agencies.

• Support search and rescue K9 operations and certifications.

• Improve training facilities and equipment.

• Provide continuing education opportunities for handlers and trainers.

• Maintain the health, safety, and readiness of our K9s.





At BLK9, we believe every dog has potential. Whether it’s a family pet learning basic obedience, a police K9 preparing to protect its community, or a search and rescue dog training to find a missing person, our goal is to create dependable, confident canine teams that make a positive impact.





Every donation, no matter the size, helps us continue this mission. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our campaign with friends, family, and supporters is another powerful way to help.





Thank you for supporting BLK9 and believing in the work we do. Together, we can strengthen our communities, develop exceptional K9 teams, and make a lasting difference for those who depend on them.





Train. Serve. Protect. Find.