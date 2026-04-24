Blue Has A Long Road to Recovery

🐾 Blue’s Story — From Fear and Survival to His First Chance at Safety

Blue spent at least two months running through my neighborhood — alone, terrified, and doing everything he could to survive. Neighbors saw him darting between yards, crossing busy streets, and running along Jones Creek, an area known for coyotes. No one could get close. He was dumped, without question. And like so many abandoned dogs, he learned quickly that humans weren’t safe — though he showed slightly more comfort around men.





In mid‑April 2026, we finally managed to trap him. We brought him home to evaluate his temperament and placed him in our smaller dog run. He paced nonstop. In the brief moments he rested, he chose to lie near my husband, Chuck — but any attempt to reach toward him sent Blue right back into pacing. His message was clear: no touching!





As we sat quietly, letting him move around us, something suddenly spooked him. In a panic, he repeatedly tried to push himself under the fence. We tried everything to calm him, but he slipped into our second dog run — still enclosed, but not as secure. We managed to guide him back into the smaller run, but then he made a desperate dash for the wrought‑iron fence. My daughter reached it just as Blue was contorting his 50‑lb body through the 4" bars. He was in sheer panic. My heart sank as he bolted across our big yard and back into the neighborhood and disappeared into the dense woods several streets away.





We printed flyers and placed them in every mailbox, asking neighbors to report sightings so we could plan a second rescue attempt. Sightings were rare for a few weeks, but a pattern slowly emerged as sightings increased. We set the trap in new locations, but it became clear that Blue recognized the trap. As we would see on the nearby trail cam, he would sniff all around it, but refused to enter again - no matter how hungry he was and how good the chicken in the trap smelled.





Nearly two months after I got the first report about the dog, it was May 24th. Blue began trusting a man in the neighborhood who never pressured him - just offered space and quiet companionship. The man contacted me regularly with updates and believed Blue trusted him enough to be safely enclosed in his barn. Blue walked into the man’s barn all the way to the back and the man closed the door. Miraculously, Blue didn’t panic. He stayed close to the man he trusted and eventually fell asleep near him. The man called me and another rescuer who had been feeding Blue. We arrived and began working on a plan. I sat on the concrete floor and slowly inched closer and closer to where Blue was laying down. He tolerated my presence, but the moment I crossed his invisible boundary, he moved away. His message was consistent: “You can sit near me, but don’t get too close — and don’t touch me.”





After hours of slow progress, Blue rested his head on the end of the auger he was lying behind and drifted to sleep. It was the only chance we had. I carefully lowered a slip lead over his muzzle. He startled, and thankfully, the loop fell over his ears, and I tightened it quickly. The leash was secured - but Blue was paralyzed with fear having that leash attached to him. Even the leash brushing his fur made him look like he'd been touched with a cattle prod. He jumped anytime it touched him.





Hailey (my daughter) & Chuck came to help and brought in an enclosed crate, hoping it might feel safer for him - like a den, but getting him inside was another challenge. My fearless daughter suggested tossing a blanket over him - a technique she’d assisted the vets with at the ER vet years prior, for dogs like Blue. Unfortunately, Blue was faster.





Next plan: corral him. We used crates and anything we could find to build barriers around him, slowly shrinking the space. We didn’t know if he’d try to jump, but thankfully, he didn’t. After hours in the hot barn, Blue finally backed into the crate.





We immediately took him to the vet. He slept the entire car ride, likely relieved to be in the cool AC. Our amazing vet sedated him through the crate bars. Once asleep, he received X‑rays, vaccines, bloodwork, and a full exam. The X‑rays confirmed two broken metacarpals. Because he couldn’t be handled safely, and the bones were already healing, we opted for pain management and rest. He tested positive for heartworm — and when he woke up, he expressed his opinion of the whole ordeal by pooping all over the kennel! Since we couldn't just open the crate up to clean it, the vet tech and my daughter managed to use tongue depressors like tongs and scoop out what they could! That was unexpected & probably something neither will forget!!





Despite everything, Blue has incredible potential. He is gentle & incredibly smart. He watches quietly. He wants to trust — he just doesn’t know how yet. And that’s where we come in.





❤️ What Blue Needs Now

Blue’s journey is far from over. He is a behavior case — something Rags to Tags Rescue specializes in — but we are at full capacity at our house. Blue cannot live in a normal foster home yet. He is terrified of confinement and constantly watches for escape opportunities. He needs a secure, escape‑proof kennel and fencing, where he can decompress safely while we work with him long‑term. We are prepared to build this for him at our new property in Lovelady, TX since the intent of that property is to become a sanctuary. This is just an earlier ground breaking than expected.





Costs incurred so far:

Sedation for safe handling Vaccines and microchip X‑rays confirming his injury Bloodwork Neuter surgery Flea treatment and medications Pain management Heartworm medication (full treatment still needed)





🐾 How Your Support Helps Blue

Your donation will go directly toward:

Offsetting the vet bills already incurred Building Blue’s secure kennel and fenced‑in area His heartworm treatment Long‑term rehabilitation and behavior work Food, bedding, and supplies for his recovery





Blue didn’t choose this life. He didn’t choose to be dumped, injured, terrified, or forgotten. But with your help, he can finally have safety, stability, and a chance to learn that humans can be kind.





Thank you for seeing him. Thank you for caring. Blue deserves this chance.