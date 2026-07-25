Blue Collar Dreams to Support My Family.

For many years young people have been told that the world is changing and our career aspirations need to change to keep up. We have been told that success can be found in blue collar work, especially blue collar work that is specialized and dirtier than most are willing to pursue. We were told that society and our economy can't keep running without those willing to fix, install, maintain, and repair. It's true. I've seen it first hand as those around me who pursued these jobs have financially out paced those who went to college, while keeping the lights on and the machines moving.

I have dedicated myself to becoming one of the individuals who maintains our industrial base and keeps the wheels spinning. I need to do this for myself, but more importantly, my family. I need to support my children and build a better life for us while also building our country. To do this I will be attending technical school to obtain a degree in Robotics and Automation within the Mechatronics field. Mechatronics is a field that combines engineering, electronics, computer science, and control systems within the industrial/production setting to build the modern factory. We repair the industrial machines and robots that build your world. Every piece of machinery needs to be maintained and someone needs to do that and, unfortunately, that process is becoming more and more complex. Fixing these machines is now a complex field of study and a degree is required to understand the integrated and automated factory.

I am humbly asking for help to afford the expenses involved with returning to school and obtaining my degree. Over and over young people are told to get to work and to work hard. We are told that there are opportunities in blue collar work and that we should just turn a wrench. Now I'm asking for people who have said those things to help make that happen. Help someone enter the workforce in a job that really matters and to help build the systems that build your world.

This money will go to supporting my time in school. The money will be used to pay for any left over tuition I can't afford as well as pay expenses since I cannot work full time while in this training program. It is very important for me and my family to try and prevent debt and avoiding the student loan trap.

I thank you for any help you can provide. God Bless and Thank You.