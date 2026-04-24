Blossom's Cancer Treatment Support

Hi everyone, my name is Blossom. I'm a 67-year-old mom and friend who loves live music and quality time with loved ones. I'm a proud daughter, mother, cousin, and friend. Life changed in an instant. After a routine doctor's visit, I received news no one ever wants to hear, cancer. That led to lab work, scans, referrals to oncology, a failed cold knife cone procedure, and eventually my diagnosis: Invasive Endocervical Adenocarcinoma, Stage 1B3, Cervical Cancer.On August 19, 2026, I begin an intensive and aggressive 9-week concurrent treatment plan. My schedule is grueling: 25 rounds of External Beam Radiation Therapy every Tuesday through Friday for the first five weeks, 6 rounds of chemotherapy administered every Friday over 5.5 hours each, and 6 rounds of Internal Radiation (brachytherapy) to follow.





At home, it's just me and my beloved daughter, who also has a disability. We're facing this together, but the costs of treatment, travel, and managing our household during this time are overwhelming. Your support would mean so much to us as I fight this battle and focus on healing. Please I need all the help i can get at the moment





Thank you for standing with me.