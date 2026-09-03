Perseverance + Encouragement = Hope

Posted by Rene Marroquin on Sep 3, 2026

“Everything written in earlier times was recorded for our instruction, so that the perseverance and encouragement found in Scripture might fill us with hope.” - Romans 15:1-6



What happens when we lose hope? We surrender and stop moving forward. Hope and perseverance are inseparable. Hope is confidence in a future promise that gives us strength to continue. It keeps a worthwhile destination before us, even when reaching it requires suffering and struggle. Without hope, we cannot endure.



In Romans 15 Paul explains that everything in Scripture—referring here to what we know as the Old Testament—was written to teach us about Christian hope. Throughout its pages, we witness God remaining faithful despite humanity’s sin. We see believers facing suffering, disappointment, and exile in the wilderness, almost without a future. Yet we also see God eventually restoring them and preparing them for even greater service. God’s kingdom never truly diminishes or goes down. It may remain hidden for a time, but it ultimately reappears stronger than before. God will not be defeated in history.



Therefore, with the encouragement of both the Old and New Testaments before us, we have every reason to hope even though at times we seem not to find the strength to continue. It is a hard place to be because is in that moment when we question… Why am I doing what I’m doing? We must ask the Lord in prayer to sustain us but we should also follow His prescription for the believers. The harmony of fellowship with other believers is essential for your journey. In Romans 15:5-6, Paul shows that we do this by living in harmony instead of constantly fighting. One of the clearest expressions of such unity is corporate worship. When we gather to praise God through the church’s psalms, hymns, and prayers, we build one another up. Someone who arrives at worship discouraged and defeated may leave with renewed hope simply because they experienced the unity of God’s people.



Paul points out that God is the One who grants endurance and encouragement (verse 5). We certainly receive encouragement from the biblical account of redemption. We also find it in the history of the church, which demonstrates growth across two thousand years, and in fellowship with other believers through daily life and shared worship. Yet our greatest source of encouragement is God Himself. If we lack hope or the strength to persevere, we need a deeper understanding of God’s character and purposes. The more fully we know Him, the more encouraged and hopeful we will become.