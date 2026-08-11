New Christian Movies in Theaters: What’s Worth Seeing in 2026

More faith-based films are reaching real theaters than we've seen in a while, and most weren't backed by a studio with an unlimited budget. They were funded by audiences who wanted more stories that point back to God badly enough to pay for it themselves.
From Bible stories come to life, to modern stories of faith, to testimonies in history worth remembering. Here's what's still ahead in 2026, what's already released for your enjoyment, and an honest read on each one.
Still Hope (February 5)
Still Hope follows a teenage girl abducted into sex trafficking and her long road toward freedom and healing, inspired by true stories. It's a hard watch by design, and reviews have been split. Some found the second half's message-heavy approach worked against the story it was trying to tell, while plenty of viewers described it as one of the more affecting films they'd seen on the subject. Worth knowing going in: this isn't a family movie night pick. It's a serious film for older teens and adults, best watched with people you can talk to afterward.
I Can Only Imagine 2 (February 20)
The sequel to 2018's I Can Only Imagine follows MercyMe's Bart Millard as success starts to cost him the relationships that matter most, especially with his son. Critics were mixed on whether it earns its own place next to the original, but audiences responded warmly to its themes of fatherhood, forgiveness, and finding God in hard seasons. A solid pick for families who loved the first one.
He Calls Me Daughter (March 17–18)
This documentary from director Rick Altizer sits down with women carrying what the film calls a "father wound," the lasting impact of an absent, distant, or difficult father, and traces how that wound shapes identity, relationships, and even how a person sees God. It's earned strong, personal reactions from audiences, particularly women. This one's better suited to a small group or a mother-daughter watch than a full family movie night, given how personal the subject matter gets.
A Great Awakening (April 3)
This historical drama traces the real friendship between evangelist George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin during America's First Great Awakening. Some critics found the preaching a little heavy-handed for a feature film; audiences disagreed, giving it a rare A+ CinemaScore. If your family enjoys history with real substance behind it, this one delivers. Just know it leans talky and runs over two hours, so it plays better for older kids and up.
Young Washington (July 3)
From director Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog), this one follows a young George Washington through the war years that shaped him before he ever led a nation. It's rated PG-13 for real battlefield violence, so it plays better for older kids and teens than little ones. A solid pick for families who want their history with some weight to it.
Elijah Peel (August 14)
Elijah Peel follows a stadium-filling rock star whose addiction catches up to him in the form of a near-fatal heart attack, and the unexpected friendship with a young girl facing her own terminal illness that starts to break through years of walls he's built up. Kevin Sorbo plays his longtime manager, and the film is executive produced by Willie and Korie Robertson (Duck Dynasty). Inspired by a true story, and squarely aimed at anyone who's watched fame cost someone everything that actually mattered.
Daniel: The Fiery Furnace (September 18)
The one we're most looking forward to. Daniel and the Fiery Furnace
brings the story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego to the screen: three men who refuse to bow to King Nebuchadnezzar's golden statue and are sentenced to death in a blazing furnace for it, only to experience God's deliverance in a miraculous way.
Mena Massoud (Disney's live-action Aladdin
) stars as Daniel, and Elijah Alexander (The Chosen
) plays Nebuchadnezzar. GiveSendGo is an Executive Producer on this one, and we think it's shaping up to be exactly the kind of film the whole family can enjoy: a story that builds faith instead of borrowing it for a subplot.
The Kooman brothers, who wrote and directed the film, say the response to their crowdfund proved something bigger than the movie itself. "People want biblical stories," they said. "People want to be inspired by scripture." Their supporters consistently told them, "I've waited my whole life for this." When their own fundraising hit a wall partway through, someone pointed them toward GiveSendGo, and within 24 hours they'd connected with GiveSendGo's founders over a shared love for the book of Daniel. In their words, it "felt like instant family."
Daniel and the Fiery Furnace
opens in theaters September 18, 2026. Through the movie's Pay It Forward fundraiser on GiveSendGo
, you can give just $15 to make sure someone gets to see Daniel for free, someone who couldn't otherwise afford to go.
Sponsor a seat today.
Zero A.D. (December 25)
Angel Studios closes out the year with this biblical epic retelling the nativity story from Mary's side of it, including the danger her family faced from Herod's massacre of the innocents. The cast includes Jim Caviezel, Sam Worthington, and Ben Mendelsohn, from the director behind Sound of Freedom. It's easily one of the most-anticipated titles on this list for a Christmas release.
Honorable Mention: LarryBoy (Date TBA)
Animation fans have been waiting years for this one: the first-ever LarryBoy feature film, bringing VeggieTales' plunger-eared superhero to the big screen for the first time. It's been in development for a while, and as of this writing the studio hasn't locked a firm 2026 release date. But if your kids grew up on VeggieTales, or you did, it's worth keeping on your radar.
Header image from Daniel and the Fiery Furnace.