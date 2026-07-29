GiveSendGo FAQ: Fees, Payouts, Safety & Common Questions

You probably landed here chasing one specific answer, maybe how long a transfer takes, whether GiveSendGo is safe, or what that fee at checkout actually covers.
Good news: that answer, and every other question people ask most, is right here, answered plainly, all in one place.
Starting and Managing a Fundraiser
How do I start a fundraiser?
Create a free account, then click Start a GiveSendGo
and follow the guided steps: country, goal, category, story, photos or video. Video has to link from YouTube, Vimeo, or Rumble, not a direct upload. (Get your country right the first time, it locks in once your fundraiser's created.)
How do I edit my fundraiser?
Sign in, go to My Fundraisers
, then click Edit Fundraiser on your dashboard. Update your goal, title, category, story, or images any time, and raise your goal as often as you need to.
How do I share my fundraiser?
Sharing tools live right on your fundraiser page: copy the link, post straight to social, generate a QR code for print, or embed a donation button on your own site.
Consistent sharing is what keeps donations coming. Most fundraisers stall not because the need went away, but because the organizer stopped talking about it. (More on what to do in the first three days of launching your fundraiser here.)
How do I publish or unpublish my fundraiser?
Both live in My Fundraisers
, right on your fundraiser's header card. Publishing makes the page live and searchable. Be careful unpublishing
, it cancels every active recurring donation right away, for good, and republishing won't bring them back.
Which countries does GiveSendGo support?
Anyone, anywhere can give. Where you can receive funds depends on the recipient's country, which determines transfer eligibility and currency. See the current list here
. (Remember, a fundraiser's country locks in the moment it's created.)
Verification
What happens during verification, and how long does it take?
Three things get checked: the fundraiser content, the recipient's identity, and the bank account. Most fundraisers are reviewed within 1 to 2 business days of whichever comes later, the recipient's ID upload or the fundraiser's first donation.
That second part catches people off guard: review doesn't start until that first donation lands
, so sharing your fundraiser right away actually speeds things up. If more documentation gets requested, answering it quickly keeps things moving.
I'm raising money for someone else. How do they get the funds?
Add them as your recipient. They'll get an invite, set up or sign into their own account, verify their identity, and connect their bank. Funds go straight to the verified recipient, always, that's part of what keeps giving trustworthy.
Recipients
How do I change my fundraiser's recipient?
If the invitation's still pending, you can update the recipient yourself right from your dashboard. Once they've accepted, contact support and they'll make the change directly. Either way, there's no need to delete your fundraiser to do this, deleting only slows things down.
How do I change the name shown as receiving the funds?
Contact support once the recipient's finished identity verification and connected their bank account, and they can update the display name. It has to accurately reflect the actual person, business, or organization involved, a legal name change, a safety concern, or a professional pseudonym are all valid reasons.
If you're fundraising as a business or organization, connect a business bank account instead, the legal name shows automatically and no name change is needed.
Getting Your Funds
When can I access the money, and how do transfers work?
Your first donation becomes available 5 days
after it comes in, then it's a 3-day rolling basis after that. Set transfers to go out automatically (weekly, biweekly, monthly), or request one manually with a 24-hour wait between requests. Once a transfer's processed, expect it in your bank within 2 to 3 business days
. There's no extra fee no matter how often you transfer.
How do I connect a bank account?
Once you're the recipient, connect your bank account either on the recipient information form or by clicking Connect a Bank Account after you accept the invite. Verification finishes once your ID's uploaded, your bank's connected, and the fundraiser's gotten its first donation. After that, move funds from the Transfers tab.
How do I update my bank account?
Contact support to unlock that option, then it'll show up in your Transfers tab. One catch: you can't change it while a transfer's actively processing
, that has to finish or fail first.
What do the transfer statuses mean?
There are three of them. Processing
means it's moving and details are locked. Paused
means something needs your attention, you'll get an email explaining what, and once it's resolved the transfer picks back up on its own. Transferred
means it's on its way to your bank, usually landing in 1 to 2 business days depending on your bank's own schedule.
Giving
How do I cancel a recurring donation?
Sign in, go to My Impact
, then My Donations. Find the subscription, click Cancel Subscription, and type STOP to confirm. Nothing more gets charged. If you only need to update the card, there's no need to cancel: click Manage Recurring Donation on the subscription card, update the payment method, and save.
Can I get a refund on my donation?
Donations are generally final, but if something's off, contact support with your donation number from your receipt email and they'll take a look.
What's the tip at checkout, and is it required? It's optional, and it's what keeps GiveSendGo running. Adjust it at checkout. Set it to $0, and no tip gets charged.
Your Account
I can't sign in. What do I do?
Use Forgot Password on the sign-in page. If you're locked out from too many tries, a timer shows when you can try again, and once it's up you're back in, no reset needed. If the reset email never shows up, check spam first, or if the lockout won't budge, contact support and they'll get you back in.
How do I manage or stop email notifications?
Go to My Fundraisers
, open your fundraiser, click Settings on the dashboard, then Notification Settings. Toggle what you want and click Update. Donations still show up in your Donations tab even with notifications off. Our emails come from givesendgo.info
, worth adding to your safe senders if things go missing.
How do I delete my fundraiser, or my account?
Deleting a fundraiser is permanent, so unpublish first if you just want it offline, that's reversible. To fully delete, your balance has to be at zero, then contact support with your name, email, fundraiser link, the reason, and a clear request to delete it. Deleting your account works the same way: any remaining funds get resolved first, then contact support with your name and a clear deletion request.
Have a question that isn't covered here? Our Help Center has step-by-step guides for all of this and more, and our support team responds within one business day.