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Blind Spot Safety Save Lives - Fundraiser

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byScott Childress

Blind Spot Safety Save Lives - Fundraiser

🚗💔 When I first spotted that gaping "Move You Are In My Blind Spot" decal on my truck, it wasn't just a sticker—it was a lifesaver. The story behind these decals and safety lights? It began with a gut-wrenching moment while driving home from work one evening. A split second of distraction...and I nearly took out someone's life in the car beside me at a red light.

🚧 This incident shook me to my core, forcing me to confront just how vulnerable we can be on the roads today. It highlighted the necessity for visibility and awareness—not just for us drivers but for every road user around us. That’s when I decided: no one should feel as invisible or unsafe while sharing the road with commercial vehicles like mine.

🌟 So, that's where this idea of ours came to life! The "Move You Are In My Blind Spot" decals are just the start—they make a bold statement about visibility and responsibility on the roads. But they need help getting into every truck out there for safety’s sake. That’s why we’re here, reaching out to all of you passionate road warriors who care deeply about road safety as much as I do.

🤝 Imagine making our highways safer one vehicle at a time. It's not just about the money; it’s about changing mindsets and creating a community where every car, truck, motorcycle—and even pedestrian—feels seen and valued on the roads. This project isn’t just about safety products but also about sparking conversations and increasing awareness in our local communities.

💸 So here we stand: A mom-and-pop operation, not looking for a handout but rather your help to reach out across this crowd-funding platform. Together, let's make sure every truck has one of these decals on it—let’s turn visibility into safety, and safety into change!

🌐 Join us in our mission to protect lives by funding the production and distribution of these life-saving decals and safety lights. Every dollar counts, no matter how small—it all adds up as we gear up for safer roads ahead. Let's take a stand on this platform together; your contribution can make someone’s day or even their life!

🌟 Together, let's turn invisible spots into seen spaces and drive forward towards making our highways safer one vehicle at a time! Your support is not just backing these products—it's investing in changing the landscape of road safety. Thank you for your ears and hearts today; we truly couldn’t do this without YOU!

#MakeTheSpotLightGreen #RoadSafetyMatters #InvisibleToVisible

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