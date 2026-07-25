Blind Daniel Lahaina Fire Survivor

Next time you think you are having a bad day, just remember this story you about to hear....

Imagine losing everything — first your vision, along with it your livelihood, you don't even have the memory of how it all happened and then your home goes up in flames. This is Daniel’s reality. A survivor of the tragic Lahaina fire that claimed countless homes, including his at the Front Street Apartments. Daniel’s life was also forever changed when he awoke in a hospital to discover that both his eyes had been forcibly removed in what we think was a hostile involuntary organ harvest.

Can you even imagine someone taking both of your eyes? It's one thing to be born blind with a lifetime of training to cope with the disability. Losing it suddenly with no blind skills at the age of 40 while traveling 4600 miles from your home is unimaginable. Daniel is blind (he literally does not have any eyeballs) and is battling unimaginable pain, and now faces the terrifying possibility of losing his temporary FEMA housing in February and facing the world homeless.

Daniel’s life is a testament to resilience. Before his blindness, he was a skilled artist and craftsman, celebrated for his wood carvings, surfboard shaping, photography, and poetry. He lived life with passion, scaling coconut palms as a sought-after arborist and weaving intricate designs that brought joy to those around him. But now, his world has turned completely dark—physically and emotionally.

Despite this unimaginable hardship, Daniel refuses to give up. He’s taught himself how to navigate everyday life without sight, from cooking and cleaning to tending a small herb garden. With unyielding determination, he is working on creating a new path forward by weaving beautiful lampshades, hats, rugs, and even palm roses as a way to rebuild his life and inspire others.

However, his challenges are overwhelming. The Lahaina fire left him with nothing but ashes. His temporary FEMA housing offers a fragile sense of stability, but it is set to expire in just a few months. Without financial support, Daniel risks becoming homeless while still adjusting to his new reality of blindness.

Daniel is not asking for pity; he is asking for a chance to survive. He dreams of a future where he can not only sustain himself but also support other blind individuals who feel lost in their darkness. He even wants to send handcrafted items to anyone who donates—a small token of gratitude from a man who still finds ways to give, even when he has so little. So please share your best mailing address after giving.

Your help can bring light back into Daniel’s life. Your one time or preferred monthy recurring donations will provide him with:





Safe housing beyond February

Specialized tools and resources for daily living as a blind person

Materials to continue his weaving and build a sustainable income

The stability to heal emotionally and spiritually

Daniel’s faith in God remains unshaken. He believes in the kindness of strangers, and he trusts that his story will inspire compassion. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing his story to help reach others who can.

Daniel has been through a storm of loss—first the blindness then the fire, and now the looming threat of homelessness. Together, we can show him that he is not alone. We can be the community that lifts him out of the darkness and helps him rebuild.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for being a beacon of hope in Daniel’s life.

Donate today to help Daniel reclaim his future.