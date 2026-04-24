Blind need a forever home for my family

Hi, my name is Ryan. I am a in recovery. I have moved to Minnesota, so I could be closer to some of my family, so I could be with my nieces and my older sister, and I been clean for quite a while now and I am a true believer in Jesus Christ. I was a carpenter and vocabus and everything from residential to commercial for most of my career, I'm 38 years old, I started losing my vision about 3 years ago from diabetic retinopathy, I've been a diabetic for 32 years in my life. And my eyesight is going, I will probably most definitely be completely blind on 1 day. We're just trying to hold off the vision that I have now completely blind in my left eye now and I have about 35% invasion in my right eye, I have oil behind my eye. So whenever I'm out in the Sun, it's a really hard time to see because light reflects off of that oil behind my eye, and it's really, really hard to see I can probably have to have someone help me get around. I love my nieces, I'm doing this fundraiser because I'm trying to get this farmhouse, so I could have this home for me and my family, my nieces, a place for my niece to have her horse and a place where I can you. Know live the rest of my life and and Be be happy and have somewhere that my loved ones can come to my punctuation and spelling and stuff. I don't know how it's gonna be, because this is a speak to type thing that I'm doing on here, so I'm not sure how good or how bad it's gonna be I apologize, shoot, I really don't know how much to say besides. You know?

I know that God provides and I know he'll take care of me. Either which way whatever happens if I am able to get this home or not for me and my my loved ones and my good friend that's gonna live with me as well, his heart's working at about 35% and me and him, we just seem to be really good roommates and I think it would be AA great thing for for both of us. Couple of handicapped people that can help each other out. You know, and having my nieces around be great, my oldest niece is 21, my middle niece is 18 years old. She's the one that is really big into horses, she loves her her horse band it That she has an eye and she it's autistic her life revolus around her horse bandit, she loves him, he is staying at a friend's house in Iowa on their farm, and I don't know how much longer they're going to be able to keep him or because I don't know if they're going to be able to keep their farm, so we're going to have to find AA home and a place for a bandit to go, and I really want to be able to have a home for her horse to go choose. Cause, that's your, that's your happy place. That's your work for pieces and I want I just want to have a forever home for for me and my family and anybody that wanted to help me, ISO much appreciated, I'm not one to ask for things or ask for help or anything like that, I never have. This is just first time in my life for I can't really do for myself as much as I could before, but I have faith in God and I know he'll provide and he'll take care of me and my family for whatever happens. And I hope that anybody out there struggling with depression or anybody that's out there struggling with addiction. Or anything like that? I have I pray for you and I want you to know things will get better and if it's rough or you're going through a hard time in your life just know that it could always be worse and it will get better because you're not walking alone, Jesus is always with you. You're never alone and we're all children a God. And I just want to say thank you all for taking the time to read my story and I don't know how much of it makes sense or doesn't make sense, because I'm doing speak to to write on here. I've never done anything like this before, but thank you all. Have a blessed day .🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️