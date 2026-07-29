Blind Hippie Warrior Mission

So has some note and some don't I am a photosensitive epileptic along with right now I have had since October 3rd of 2019 to my last emergency stomach surgery which was March 29th of this year RN they believe it's got extremely worse n that I'm bleeding internally. But when things get more and more crazy on ur journey or when you feel like trying to break all the way you always need to know that there's something you could do or try to put together or make or something in that idea of form to help for one when you are gone you will have something that send me people could have something of and it always say something different from say your dad had of your grandmother's or your son gave you or your sister or brother gave you it's not going to look the same