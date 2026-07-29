GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Journey with the Johnson Family

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$22,700 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Schimberg

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Johnson

Journey with the Johnson Family

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

~ Psalms 46:1

Dear Friends, 

The wonderful Johnson family is in need of our collective love, support, and prayers; to journey along side them in their story. Over the last several years, their strength has been tested in ways few could imagine as they navigate the complex health challenges of their two beautiful daughters, Abby and Mia.

Since 2016, their lives have truly been turned upside down. Yet, through every trial, set back and unanswered question, they have remained anchored in their faith—pressing into Jesus and truly living moment by moment, trusting that He will provide the peace, strength, healing and the resources they need to keep moving forward, even in the hours that feel most dark & daunting.

Within the last few months, the Johnson family had to make the difficult choice to seek treatment outside the U.S., in Germany. Because their health insurance does not cover their medical bills for treatments outside the U.S., nor cover many of the treatments they believe will help their daughters, they are facing substantial medical costs, along with regular living expenses, vehicle rentals for the drive to and from treatments, expenses to travel back and forth as Mike and Drew are currently unable to join Michelle and the girls in Germany full time. Mike continues to work in the U.S. to support their family as his profession is non-existent in Europe. Because of these factors their family remains separated except between work shifts when and if Mike is able to travel to Germany to be with his family. Currently, their living situation is ever changing and the medical needs are constant. 

Please know your prayers are what the Johnson family desires most of all; believing that God hears our prayers and will answer according to His will. 

If you are able, please prayerfully consider loving the Johnson family by supporting them financially no matter how big or small your contribution might be; God can multiply our collective efforts to provide exactly what they need, right when they need it. Lastly, please consider sharing their story far and wide to anyone you know who may be willing to walk alongside their family in these ways, in hopes that as a whole, we can have a ripple affect that will bless the Johnson family far beyond what we can hope or imagine.

Thank you all for praying, loving, supporting and journeying along side this sweet family however God leads you to, it means so much to each one of them. 

For a deeper understanding of the Johnson family's story, their prayer requests and the road that lies ahead, please see the message from Mike & Michelle below. ?



"We find ourselves in an ongoing story that we didn’t plan and would not have chosen, but that God has allowed. 

Our daughters, Abby (22) and Mia (15), were diagnosed with congenital Lyme disease at the same time I was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, in 2016. (As doctors have told us and we are learning, a congenital Lyme diagnosis means that it has affected gene replication and is stubborn to treat.) We left Michigan in 2018 because toxic mold, which affects those with chronic Lyme in an extreme way, had made us quite ill. We moved to the desert (Prescott Valley), at the recommendation of our doctors. Blessedly, we had 3 to 4 really good years of health and we thought we had beaten the worst effects of chronic Lyme in our lives. It was truly a gift from God. Between late 2023 and mid 2024, the girls’ chronic Lyme was triggered by something in our environment, they developed MCAS/POTS, and became bed bound. It was suddenly difficult to find foods they could tolerate, each lost 25-30 pounds, and they rarely left the house because being outdoors would send them into anaphylaxis.

After exhausting our known efforts to treat their illness in the US, including trying new US locations, we went to a Lyme clinic in Mexico from February to May of this year. There was a bit of improvement there for the girls, but upon returning to the US, their health drifted back to a dangerous place. Again, at the advice of doctors and health mentors, we left the US and are now pursuing environmental illness treatment and seeking clean air in Germany. While here, we have learned that Abby had a cancerous neuroendocrine tumor in her appendix (which was removed in April, but we were not told about the tumor until recently), and that she has stage 4 endometriosis that requires surgery. At the recommendation of our German doctors, Abby had a medical port placed to aid in her treatments, but had an allergic reaction to the port, and had it removed two days later. We do not feel that we can take the girls back to the US until they are significantly more stable, because particular things in the environment there were triggering their symptoms.

Meanwhile, Mike and Drew are living in the US about half time, while Mike works to support us - in a profession that cannot be remote and does not exist in Europe (nurse anesthesia). Many dear friends have helped us along the way - raising funds for us to help us with our treatment in Mexico, helping us to clean our house to sell, taking care of our dog, keeping Drew when we’ve been without a place for him to go, housing Mike, sharing vehicles with us, praying, etc. We are so grateful for these many sacrifices, to help us carry a burden that feels too heavy to shoulder on our own. As we face ongoing treatment for the girls (for whom some things have improved, but they still have a long way to go to live normal lives), sweet friends have come to us again and asked if they can do another fundraiser to help us. This is a humbling and uncomfortable thing to agree to, especially to do more than once, but the offer came at a time when we were again praying for the Lord‘s provision for our family’s finances. Who are we to interfere with a way that the Lord wants to help our girls? So we share our need with you, in the event that the Lord leads you to give toward our girls’ care. We desire most, though, your partnership in prayer. Would you ask the Lord with us for:

⁃ His healing touch/restoration for the girls’ health and lives, 

⁃ strength to endure suffering, 

⁃ that we would be changed and grow in all the ways He wants us to be through this experience, 

⁃ that we would sense the Lord’s guidance about where to live/what livelihood we should pursue, 

⁃ that God would redeem our experience and allow us to minister to others because of what we’ve learned (down the road), 

⁃ that our family relationships would be strong, 

⁃ that we would have a community with other believers wherever we go, and

⁃ that we would share our faith with the people whose lives we intersect with.

Thank you for walking this journey with us, we will always be grateful for it." 

Mike & Michelle Johnson


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve