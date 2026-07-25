Help Me Pay Off Doris Funeral Expense Balance

My name is Francis M. Brown and my 97yr old mother Doris G. Brown passed away on December 16th 2025 in Florida. My mom loved Jesus her Lord and Savior! And she was a beautiful Christian woman inside and outside. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30yrs before she retired in North Carolina. Her funeral took place on January 3rd 2026 in North Carolina, which cost me $12, 971. Further, she did not have burial insurance, so her funeral and burial cost is now my responsibility. As of today I have paid $5000 of her funeral cost balance. In addition, the funeral home that did her funeral service, was nice enough to let me (her only child) pay in installments; so that I could have her funeral without making the total payment upfront. However, I currently have some financial difficulties and do not even have enough monthly income to pay all of my monthly bills. Yet I definitely do not want to file for bankruptcy. Therefore, I urgently still need $8000 to pay the full balance (to avoid having to pay interest on the remaining funeral cost due, if the balance is not paid off in a timely manner). Finally, I said all this to say, that I need your financial help, as well as your prayers!





Thank You and God bless you for your generosity!