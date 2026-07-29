Blessings Needed to Fix My Car

I’m starting this GiveSendGo because my car broke down, and without it, I’m unable to pick up my kids or be present for them the way I need to. This has been a heavy season, but I’m trusting that God provides through community, kindness, and people who understand what it means to fight for your family.

The funds will go directly toward repairing my car so I can get back to seeing my children regularly. Any amount helps more than you know, and I’m deeply grateful for every prayer, share, and donation. Thank you for standing with me.



