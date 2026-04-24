Blessings for Brittany

Please help us raise money to bless Brittany while she is going through a big trial. She has faced domestic abuse and has had to make some big life changes. She's had to move out, with her son, and get a job to pay the bills as a single mom now. Well recently she is also being burdened with having her car repossessed. It will cost exactly $1,724 in past-due payments and repo fees to get it back.





​We're asking for donations to get her vehicle back so she continue working and get back on her feet.





If you cannot donate, please share this link and keep this family in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

​Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support.



