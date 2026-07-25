My vehicle had been booted by the nyc sheriff's for unpaid parking tickets on the letter I've read it states that there's a list that your money nor property can be taken if you are on this list of being exempt I myself fall on that list of being exempt namely receiving social security and private pension when I went to present their list of being exempt was informed that If I'm not being garnished I have to pay to get the boot off of my vehicle I was unaware because the letter did not indicate anything about having your income being garnished this is the reason I'm starting this fundraiser to pay the parking tickets to retrieve my vehicle.